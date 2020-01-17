Viral video: North Carolina single mother teaches cerebral palsy daughter how to walk alone

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – An inspirational post from a North Carolina mother on Facebook shows her 4-year-old daughter’s first steps without help.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Shanell Jones said that her daughter, Kinley, was diagnosed with a mild case of cerebral palsy at the age of 2.

“It was a shock to all of us, my parents too,” Jones told GMA. “We looked at each other thinking,” What can we do to help him? “It affects her when she walks.”

Jones gained national attention when she shared two videos on her Facebook page in early January. She said the first video was filmed in January 2019. In this video, Kinley takes a few shaky steps with braces on her legs, smiling all the way.

In the second video, which Jones said was earlier this month, Kinley takes his first steps unaided away from his walker.

“You can go wherever you want!” We can hear Jones say in the video.

“I want to go to Chuck E. Cheese!” Kinley responds.

Jones told GMA that Kinley’s motivation inspired him.

“She is so young and doesn’t really understand that she is not able to walk as well as the others,” said Jones. “There are so many times she wants to give up and she doesn’t.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, cerebral palsy is a group of disorders caused by damage to the developing brain. Symptoms – which may include stiff muscles, lack of balance, slow movements, delays in development of motor skills, difficulty walking, difficulty speaking or involuntary movements – usually appear during infancy or early childhood.

The Mayo Clinic says that cerebral palsy can affect a patient’s limb, side, or whole body. Symptoms do not usually get worse with age.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that cerebral palsy is the most common motor disability in children. About one in 323 children has cerebral palsy, according to the CDC’s developmental and autism surveillance network.

Jones told GMA that Kinley wanted to be a YouTube star and dreamed of having his own cooking channel.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.