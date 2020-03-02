virgil-donati-releases-drum-by-video-for-the-tranquil-place

Australian drum virtuoso Virgil Dionati has unveiled a new drum playthrough for the observe ‘The Silent Place’, taken from his just lately released solo album Ruination.

Fusing elements of prog, jazz fusion and at times tending towards the heavier, Ruination is an experimental and progressive musical exploration, reflecting Donati’s time performing with the likes of Allan Holdsworth, Steve Vai and Billy Sheehan. A notable addition on this record is popular vocals, which increase a fantastic texture and entwine standard songwriting features into the mix.

Along with Donati, who also plays keyboards on Ruination, the new album functions Irwin Thomas on guitar and vocals, Andre Neiri on guitar, Junior Braghuina on bass and Chris Clarke on keyboards.

Having just concluded a tour of the Usa, Donati will before long be announcing Australian and European dates for 2020.