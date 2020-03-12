Virgil Van Dijk adamant Liverpool will not dwell on Champions League exit

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk insists their European exit will not knock the self confidence of the Leading League champions-elect.

Jurgen Klopp’s facet have attained the Champions League closing for the last two seasons but a 4-2 combination defeat to Atletico Madrid ensured there would be no hat-trick.

The consolation is that the club are a maximum of two wins away from lifting a domestic title for the very first time in 30 decades and that is what the players will remind themselves when they reconvene later on this 7 days to get ready for Monday’s Merseyside derby.Liverpool exited the Champions League in the final 16 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I consider we did every thing we could to get the recreation. We have been remarkable for 95 minutes,” mentioned the Holland captain.

“We were being extreme, we dominated, won the ball, received a whole lot of 2nd balls and put in a good deal of do the job and coronary heart in the troubles.

“The only matter is we are out of the Champions League. But we are again in on Friday and then everyone has to be completely ready for an additional extreme match and we will be.

“Let’s go out there and enjoy it and really do not forget about why we are 25 points distinct at the prime.”

How the table appears to be ahead of the weekend… pic.twitter.com/Npke6wZ3c4

— Leading League (@premierleague) March 11, 2020

The functionality versus Atletico was similar to lots of of the games which have set Klopp’s group so considerably out of reach at the leading of the desk.

They had 71 for every cent possession, 34 shots with 11 on concentrate on and 16 corners but uncovered goalkeeper Jan Oblak in influenced variety and it was his show on your own which retained the guests in the video game throughout the next 50 percent, which ultimately authorized them to get in excess-time.

“We dominated the activity and had the intensity that they had to offer with but they had an remarkable goalkeeper and he saved them alive,” extra Van Dijk.

“He pulled off some terrific saves and we attempted every little thing. The change was their goalkeeper. He was fantastic.”

Aim now switches to the brief vacation to Goodison Park with the impending risk of the escalating coronavirus spread bringing the prospect of matches powering closed doorways at any time nearer.

Van Dijk explained the players have been not in favour of closing grounds but accepted health-related advice experienced to prevail.

“I imagine the key point is football need to be played with fans. We participate in also for the admirers, the supporters pay to come and guidance us,” explained the Dutchman.

“But it is not their choice, it is not our choice, the decision is going to be manufactured by the governing administration, Leading League and until finally that conclusion is produced we just have to wait around and see. If the choice is manufactured, take it.

“We need to have to get a excellent end result at Goodison Park. That is heading to be really hard.

“They are not in the best instant possibly so we will try out anything to get a superior final result but we know how difficult it will be.”