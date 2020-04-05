Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool chooses the star of Arsenal to lead an epic team of five players

The Van Dijk team would be dominated by City players (Image: Getty)

Virgil van Dijk chose his Premier League team of 5 and chose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who will lead the team.

Liverpool star was asked to produce the perfect five, but she couldn’t join any of her clubmates.

Van Dijk played in Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal and champion teams to form his team, and Aubameyang was chosen from the front.

“Based on what he did throughout the season,” Van Dijk told the club side of his decision to choose Aubameyang. “Together (Alexander) Lacazette and Aubameyang are a fantastic, striking duo.

Read the latest updates: live Coronavirus news

“I could also put in (Sergio) Aguero, but I think he’s a good striker and I think the numbers have shown since he arrived”

In the middle of the field, Van Dijk chose son Heung-min Tottenham and City talisman Kevin De Bruyne.

“(Son) fast, he is strong, he goes there to make life hell on the pitch for the defender. And its finish – right foot, left foot – is simply excellent, so I think I would choose it, “Van Dijk explained.

De Bruyne is one of the best players in the city (photo: Getty)

“Kevin De Bruyne, you don’t have to talk too much about him.

“I think Kevin is above all a good guy, but he is an outstanding player.

“You see things differently, yes, please respect. This is a fantastic player. “

Liverpool led City by 25 points in the league title race, but Van Dijk explained that he was a great admirer of Sky Blues players.

More: football



Van Dijk’s defense would consist of outstanding city stars, Aymeric Laporte and Ederson.

“I think he’s an outstanding goalkeeper,” said Van Dijk about Ederson, whom he scored.

“I think there were more better goalkeepers this season than in the past, but I think Ederson is the best of the rest – I think Alisson is still number one, I think so.”

“(Laporte) has shown how important he is to his team and I think he is an outstanding defender.

“I think he is a very, very, very good defender, that’s why I chose him.”

MORE: Liverpool leaned over to sign a deal with Manchester City star Leroy Sane in a deal of shock transfer by Danny Mills

MORE: Dimitar Berbatov tells Timo Werner to reject Liverpool for Bayern Munich

Follow Metro Sport on our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You can find more stories like this on our sports website.