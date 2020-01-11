“Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in Premier League history” – Arsenal Invincible Martin Keown raves about Liverpool’s star

Loading...

Arsenal “Invincible” Martin Keown has praised Virgil van Dijk as the BEST defender in the history of the Premier League.

Van Dijk is undoubtedly one of the best players in the game at the moment.

The Dutchman has played a key role in the red deer transformation under Jürgen Klopp in recent years and was their absolute favorite last season when they were crowned European champions.

GETTY

Virgil van Dijk has consolidated his status as one of the best defenders in the world

And his performance has not decreased this year. He has lifted the Super Cup and Club World Cup title, and helped Liverpool get a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Keown played in an era of great defenders of the English game, learned his craft with Arsenal captain Tony Adams and met Manchester United duo Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic and Chelsea legend John Terry.

All of these players have something in common – they have all raised the Premier League title.

Van Dijk has not yet done so, although it currently looks like Liverpool is on track to win its first championship in 30 years.

Still, Keown claims that Van Dijk – who also finished second in Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or 2019 – is the best he has ever seen in the Premier League.

“I think he has to be,” he told talkSPORT presenter Jim White.

“It is almost perfect to see him play.

getty

Rio Ferdinand won six Premier League titles at Manchester United, John Terry won five with Chelsea, but Martin Keown says Virgil van Dijk is a better player

“He was in Scotland and nobody really wanted him. He went to Southampton, but anyone could have taken it. He seemed like a player who might be growing up slowly, but now he’s here and he wants to win things and he’s a lot behind all of that [for Liverpool].

“Man City jumped off, they didn’t want to pay the big money to sign it, but what was £ 75m? It looks fantastic now.

Invincible Arsenal player Martin Keown says Liverpool is one of the largest Premier League teams in history

“It is the right time and the right moment for him.

“I think with Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez, Liverpool have the top four central defenders [in the Premier League].

“And when you play alongside Van Dijk, he just gives you so much security.”