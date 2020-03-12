Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool will not stop at the start of the Champions League

% MINIFYHTMLd804a6a73034e0fdf99abafb26462b5411%

Virgil van Dijk is upset after Liverpool were pulled out of the Champions League and says the team does not need to change anything to advance.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists his departure from Europe will not affect the confidence of the chosen Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have reached the Champions League final the past two seasons, but a 4-2 aggregate loss to Atlético Madrid ensured there would be no & # 39; hat-trick & # 39 ;.

The consolation is that the club have a maximum of two wins away from raising a national title for the first time in 30 years and that is what the players will remember when they meet later this week to prepare for the Merseyside derby on Monday. , Live Sky Sports.

Everton vs Liverpool

streaming

“I think we did everything we could to win the game. We were waiting 95 minutes,” the Dutch captain said.

“We were intense, we dominated, we won the ball, we won a lot of second ball and we put a lot of work and heart into the challenges.”

“The only thing is we are out of the Champions League. But we will be back on Friday and we all have to be ready for another intense game and we will be.”

“Let’s go out and enjoy it and not forget why we have a 25-point lead.”

2:22 Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool’s performance against Atlético Madrid and questioned his opponent’s style of play.

The performance against Atlético was similar to many of the games that have set the Klopp squad at the top of the table.

They had 71 percent possession, 34 strikeouts with 11 on target and 16 corners, but they found goalkeeper Jan Oblak’s inspiration and it was only his screen that kept friends in the game during the second half, which eventually allowed them to win out hours.

“We dominated the game and we had the intensity they had to deal with, but they had an outstanding goalkeeper and he kept them alive,” Van Dijk added.

“He made some great stops and we tried everything. The difference was his goalkeeper. He was outstanding.”

Van Dijk says football should be played with fans in the stadium

Focus now shifts to the short trip to Goodison Park with the widespread threat of increased coronavirus spread further bringing the possibility of matches behind closed doors.

Van Dijk said the players were not in favor of closing the grounds, but that accepted medical advice should prevail.

“I think the main thing is to play football with the fans. We also play for the fans, the fans pay to come and support us,” the Dutchman said.

“But it’s not your decision, it’s not our decision, the decision is going to be made by the government, the Premier League and until that decision is made, we just have to wait and see. If the decision is made, accept it.

“We need to get a good result in Goodison Park. This is going to be very difficult.”

“They are not in the best moment, so we will try to get everything a good result, but we know how difficult it will be.”

