Virgil van Dijk reveals he needs to turn out to be a Liverpool legend as he praises Jurgen Klopp for restoring the club’s identity

Virgil van Dijk unveiled he desires to come to be a Liverpool legend, inspite of one-way links to some of the largest golf equipment in the world.

The club-history £75million shelled out by Jurgen Klopp now would seem like a bargain, with the club achieving back again-to-back again Champions League finals and Van Dijk finishing as runner-up in the 2019 Ballon d’Or race.

Virgil van Dijk desires to generate a long lasting legacy at Liverpool

But the 28-calendar year-old would like even far more results and, throughout an job interview with Spanish publication Sport, he outlined how he required to be remembered.

“As a Liverpool legend,” van Dijk replied. “I want to reach remarkable issues in this article.

“We have a amazing crew, we really do not deficiency nearly anything, we have all the tools necessary to go on winning: A coach that we determine with, a multipurpose squad, a design and style of participate in that breeds victories, a stadium and supporters that engage in their element.

“I would like to be just one of individuals players that return to Anfield immediately after retiring. I see club legends at game titles and I come to feel aspect of a actually big spouse and children.”

For the very first time since 1990 it appeared the Reds have been on study course to provide a league title back again to the Kopites, but the coronavirus pandemic has set football on hold with the Leading League suspended indefinitely.

And inspite of the looming dread of probably missing out on a initial ever Premier League trophy, the Liverpool defender put the world wide pandemic into significant standpoint.

Talking to the club’s formal web site a short while ago, he claimed: “The not known is the tricky aspect simply because obviously everyone wants to glance forward to something, you want to feel of how extended it will choose.

“But I imagine in this situation you have to just be really patient, do the ideal factor.

Van Dijk poses with his girlfriend at the Ballon d’Or awards

“The reality is it is just a crazy time correct now.

“We have to recall the most vital factor is everyone’s basic safety, that’s the primary thing.”