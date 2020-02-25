Virgin Galactic reports high interest in spaceflight

Los Angeles [AP] —Virgin Galactic has won nearly 8,000 online bookings since the first successful test flight to space 14 months ago. The company said it was approaching commercial operations on Tuesday and is preparing to resume ticket sales.

Virgin Galactic had already accepted more than 600 bookings from customers in 60 countries before the sale of tickets for flights ended in December 2018.

The company launched a process called “ One Small Step ” on Wednesday, and online registrants who are serious about becoming passenger astronauts make a secure reservation by paying a $ 1,000 fully refundable deposit You said you will be able to register online.

Confirming a space flight reservation will be a process called “One Giant Leap”. Reiterates the words of Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1969 when he first set foot on the moon.

The company did not disclose when new seat sets would be released or the actual costs. The first seat was priced at $ 250,000 per seat.

After years of development and testing at Mojave Air & Spaceport in Mojave, Calif., Virgin Galactic is moving toward real operations in Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

A special carrier aircraft recently operated the spacecraft VSS Unity from California to New Mexico, stating that construction of the next two spacecraft is on track.

Virgin Galactic offers sub-orbital flight to an altitude of at least 50 miles [80.5 km]. Passengers see vast bands far below the earth and experience a few minutes of weightlessness before the spacecraft lands.

The current 7,957 online registrations are more than twice the number the company last reported in September 2019.

The increasing demand for personal spaceflight is encouraging, said Steven Attenborough, the company’s commercial director.

“With one small step, we can help certify and build trust in our direct sales pipeline and ensure that the most dedicated bookers can do so at the earliest opportunity,” he said. .

Virgin Galactic is an experimental SpaceShipOne historic 2004 funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and awarded the $ 10 million Ansari X Prize as the first privately-developed manned rocket for space development. Founded by British billionaire Richard Branson after a year’s flight.

Virgin Galactic’s six-seater spaceship is a type called SpaceShipTwo. The aircraft carrier carries it to high altitude and releases it before the rocket engine ignites.

The company is now officially renamed Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in October. The fleet is manufactured by the wholly owned subsidiary The Spaceship Company.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Top Business Headlines