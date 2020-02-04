Virgin manufactures a Las Vegas Bullet train in Southern California

Finally, the United States wants to travel by train to create more viable transportation options on some of the most important air and road routes. Developers have been approved to begin construction on a new Las Vegas bullet train to connect the city to southern California.

Las Vegas, which receives millions of visitors each year from southern California alone, is one of the first to acquire a new high-speed rail system. Starting in the second half of this year, construction of the new train will be completed in 2023 and will bring 15,000 jobs to the area by then.

Virgin Trains, the company behind the train, will oversee the construction of the new rail system that will connect southern California to Las Vegas in 2020. The idea behind the train is that it will take millions of vehicles away from the I-section. 15 between the two areas, helping to reduce traffic and greenhouse emissions from the weekend trip between the two locations.

Vegas, which sees many of its tourists coming from southern California, sees some of the most congested at the start and end of every weekend during I-15 from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. What should only take a few hours can sometimes be a full day of travel due to traffic, which is so unfit for travelers and unhealthy for the environment.

Traveling by train is still expensive, but time saved is the motivation

Air travel, which is distributed at a fraction of the travel expenses of passengers in the United States, is often a cheaper alternative than traveling by train to a country where outdated technology and confusion, unpleasant and long rides are rarely preferred. flight.

In Europe and across Asia, an extensive rail system often makes traveling by train easier and more economical (especially if you pack a bag, where low-cost airlines also raise the price significantly). But in the United States, a lack of infrastructure prevents people from using train travel as a viable option.

The new project, which will cost DesertXPress Enterprises LLC, is estimated to total $ 3.6 billion, although $ 3.2 billion will be financed by fixed-rate tax revenue issued by its Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank. California.

The Las Vegas bullet train will run from Victorville to Las Vegas, linking southern California with the city of Nevada. The downside, however, is that most of the traffic problems are between Victorville and Los Angeles – so the creation of the rail system can worsen traffic, leading patrons to the often-violent city.

Regardless, the high-speed train will shave hours of transition between the two areas. The train will take about an hour and a half and travel up to 180 miles per hour along the route.