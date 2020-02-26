virgin-voyages-launches-deluxe-grown-ups-only-cruises-with-no-kids-authorized

Virgin Voyages has introduced an grownup-only cruise that will include various “developed-up” onboard features.

The corporation says the ship, identified as the “Scarlet Lady,” will established sail from the Port of Miami in April and begin its journey to the Caribbean. Potential itineraries will consist of trips to Cuba.

The boat will only be open to tourists who are 18 and up, and will offer “grown-up” on-board amenities like a tattoo parlor, deluxe spa, and a blow-dry bar.

Stretching around 900 toes with the ability to carry extra than two,700 passengers, the ship features suites which will charge $19,000 for each cabin. The most inexpensive cabins start out from all over $1,600 for three and four-night time excursions.

Company will also delight in complimentary foods from a wide variety of places to eat, these as Wake, a steak and seafood eatery, and Pink Agave, a Mexican restaurant.

The ship is outfitted with 78 luxury suites, a food hall, a 24-hour diner, a pizza joint and a examination kitchen area.