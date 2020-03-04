[Virginia bans conversion remedy for LGBTQ minors]

RICHMOND, V.A., (ABC Information) – Virginia grew to become the 20th state in the country to outlaw conversion remedy for LGBTQ minors right after Gov. Ralph Northam signed the ban into legislation on Monday.

Conversion remedy is described as a practice to forcibly transform an individual’s sexual orientation or gender id.

“Conversion remedy sends the harmful message that there is a little something erroneous with who you are,” Northam explained in a statement. “This discriminatory exercise has been broadly discredited in scientific studies and can have long lasting consequences on our youth, placing them at a greater risk of despair and suicide.”

The Trevor Task, the nation’s biggest LGBTQ suicide prevention prevention, applauded the choice.

“Conversion therapy has no area in present day society and as the very first of a lot of LGBTQ-affirming expenses to arrive at the desk of Governor Northam, we are satisfied to sweep conversion therapy into the dustbin of history,” Sam Brinton, head of advocacy and govt affairs for The Trevor Challenge, said in a assertion.

LGBTQ youth who experienced been through conversion remedy have been additional than two times as very likely to endeavor suicide as opposed to people who did not, in accordance to the business.

The other states that have banned conversion remedy for minors are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Nevada, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont and Washington.

The Virginia monthly bill outlaws any health and fitness treatment supplier in any profession certified by a regulatory board of the Department of Health from engaging in conversion treatment, in accordance to a duplicate of the monthly bill.

The monthly bill also notes that no point out resources will be allocated for the purpose of conversion treatment.

It goes into result July one.

Del. Patrick Hope, who sponsored the bill, called the observe hazardous and harmful.

“We need to be supporting and celebrating our LGTBQ youth, not putting them in harm’s way,” he mentioned.