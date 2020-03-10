Virginia Democrats are preparing to give driver’s license cards to illegal aliens

Virginia elected Democrats are preparing to give thousands of illegal aliens resident in state “driver privilege cards” that allow them to drive freely without being hit by police for unlicensed driving.

This weekend, the state Senate Democrats in Virginia passed the law to allow thousands of the approximately 300,000 illegal aliens in the state to obtain driver’s license cards that allow them to drive vehicles.

The law requires illegal aliens to file a tax return or who are listed as dependents on a tax return to obtain their driver’s privilege card. Proponents of the plan said the card would explicitly state that those with the card will not be able to vote in the election.

Evolution is just the latest issue in Virginia’s newly-set liberal agenda, as Democrats won the governor’s mansion, the state legislature and the governor’s lieutenant position. Those victories, the New York Times noted, were cemented by a “tidal wave” of massive legal immigration to the state for the past 30 years.

Securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens has been a national open border lobby initiative as part of an effort to prevent large populations of illegal aliens from ever being handed over to federal immigration officials. and thus avoid deportation from the United States.

In New York, the last state to give licenses for driving to illegal aliens, the Homeland Security (DHS) has had to block New York residents from using fast travel programs such as global entry, which speeds up entry into the United States from international airports. .

The law makes it impossible for federal immigration officials to quickly check the immigration status of anyone they come in contact with, which means that agents have no way of verifying the validity of their issued issuance certificates. by New York State.

In Massachusetts, state lawmakers are currently moving on a plan similar to New York that would give driver’s licenses to all residents, regardless of whether they live in the U.S. illegally.

There are between 11 and 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. at any given time. The number has continued to grow as hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals survive their visas each year and about half of all illegal border cruises successfully make it to the country, undetected by Border Patrol agents. .

