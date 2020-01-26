Virginia Department of Health is investigating 3 possible cases of coronavirus

RICHMOND, VA. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health is investigating three potential cases of coronavirus.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, Virginia Department of Health officials say they are currently investigating three residents in central and northern Virginia regions who “meet both the clinical and epidemiological criteria for 2019-nCoV”.

According to the statement, two of the residents are from Central Virginia, the other from Northern Virginia.

According to official information, the most common coronaviruses can cause mild to moderate diseases of the upper respiratory tract, such as colds. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. They can occur two to 14 days after exposure.

VDH staff are calling on service providers to interview patients about recent international trips and to consider 2019 nCoV infection in patients who go to Wuhan, China within 14 days of the onset of symptoms, including fever and respiratory problems have traveled.

With the recent respiratory outbreak The VDH, first discovered in Wuhan, China, reminds Virginia residents to take precautions to prevent respiratory diseases: