Virginia Firearms Rights Rally | Memo of talking points

Early Monday morning, thousands of people descended on Virginia’s capital for a pro-gun rally to protest plans by Democratic state leaders to pass gun control legislation.

According to the Associated Press on Monday morning, several thousand activists appeared a few hours before the 11:00 am rally began. The AP noted that most of the activists are white and male, many are dressed in camouflage and are seen waving flags in support of President Trump.

The PA reported that uniformed and plainclothes police from the Virginia State police, Virginia Capitol police and Richmond police had expected a large police presence at the rally. Police restricted access to Capitol Square at one entrance and told protesters to expect hours to pass through security. Authorities began admitting participants just before 7:30 a.m.

Chris Anders, a unifier who collected around 62,000 signatures for his online petition hosted by a group called Virginia Conservative, told the Washington Post on Monday morning that he had been inspired to protest against Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA). enact gun control measures this year.

“People are tired of someone trying to knock them over,” Anders told the Post.

The expected arrival of thousands of members of pro-gun groups – which include militias, extremists and far-right activists – has raised concerns that the state will experience the type of violence that erupted in Charlottesville during of a gathering of white supremacists and far-right groups in 2017.

Last week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA) declared a state of emergency to ban weapons at the rally. In his announcement, Northam also cited “credible intelligence” from law enforcement that groups, including foreign militias and hate groups, had “malicious plans” for the rally.

Organizers of the Richmond gathering chose January 20 to coincide with an annual event, called Lobby Day, in the state capital of Virginia, where citizens take advantage of Martin Luther’s federal holiday King Day to meet with state lawmakers and lobby on issues important to them.