Virginia Firearms Rights Rally Triggers State of Emergency; Court confirms arms ban at demonstration

Virginia’s highest court on Friday upheld the ban on firearms at a pro-gun rally in the state capital next week, an event that authorities say could spark violence from armed extremists.

Earlier this week, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and issued an order prohibiting all weapons from Capitol grounds in Richmond, declaring that the state had received credible threats from “armed militias taking assault our Capitol “at an annual gun rights rally scheduled for Monday.

Gun rights groups have sued, but a Richmond judge on Thursday rejected their request to lift the ban, citing decisions of the United States Supreme Court and other courts that the law of the second amendment to bear arms is not unlimited. On Friday, the state’s Supreme Court accepted and upheld the ban.

Gun control proposals gained momentum in Virginia after a city employee opened fire on co-workers in a municipal building in Virginia Beach in May, killing 12 people and injuring four others.

After Democrats who promised to pass a series of new gun restrictions won a majority in the Virginia state legislature in November, gun rights groups began a campaign to fierce opposition. More than 125 cities and towns have declared themselves “second amendment sanctuaries” and have pledged to fight the new gun control laws.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League gun-sponsored annual gathering – slated for Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr.’s day – has drawn the attention of militias, white supremacists and anti-terrorist groups. government officials who have promised to send members to Virginia will protest the new gun laws.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring Urged The State Supreme Court To Maintain The Governor’s Gun Ban, Arguing It Was Necessary To Prevent A Repetition Of The Deadly Violence That Happened During ‘a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. A woman was killed and more than 30 others were injured when a white supremacist drove her car through a crowd. No one was shot during the rally.

Arms rights groups have argued that the ban would violate their right to carry weapons and their freedom of expression under the First Amendment under the Second Amendment.

