[virginia-lawmakers-reject-assault-weapon-ban]

By ALAN SUDERMAN

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s thrust to ban the sale of assault weapons unsuccessful on Monday after some of his fellow Democrats balked at the proposal.

Senators voted to shelve the bill for the 12 months and ask the state criminal offense commission to examine the concern, an result that drew cheers from a committee home packed with gun advocates.

Four reasonable Democrats joined Republicans in Monday’s committee vote, rejecting legislation that would have prohibited the sale of selected semiautomatic firearms, such as well-liked AR-15 fashion rifles, and banned the possession of magazines that hold extra than 12 rounds.

The invoice was a top rated precedence for Northam, who has campaigned seriously for a wide deal of gun-command actions. The governor’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, mentioned he’s unhappy with the final result but decided to go on to push for the measure.

“We will be again upcoming year,” she reported.

David Majure, a gun-legal rights supporter who attended the committee listening to, claimed he’s glad about Monday’s outcomes but not certain the bill is dead for the year.

“I’m pleased about it, but I really do not have confidence in them,” he said.

Virginia is the present epicenter of the country’s heated discussion above guns, as a new Democratic majority seeks to enact rigid new limitations.

Democrats ran intensely on gun control during very last year’s legislative elections when they flipped control of the Standard Assembly for the initial time in far more than two decades.

But gun homeowners, particularly in rural communities, have pushed again tricky. Previous thirty day period, tens of hundreds of guns-rights activists from all over the country flooded the Capitol and bordering region in protest, some donning tactical gear and carrying army rifles. And extra than 100 counties, metropolitan areas and cities have declared themselves 2nd Modification sanctuaries, vowing to oppose any new “unconstitutional restrictions” on guns.

The proposed assault weapon ban has obtained the most opposition. Gun proprietors have accused the governor and others of seeking to confiscate typically owned guns and equipment from legislation-abiding gun homeowners. Northam and his allies have reported consistently they do not want to confiscate guns, but argued that banning new profits of assault weapons and superior-ability publications would support stop mass murders.

“This monthly bill will conserve life,” reported Democratic Del. Mark Levine, who sponsored the legislation.

Before proposals to ban possession of AR-15-design and style rifles or to require proprietors to sign up them with condition law enforcement have been scrapped. The governor had hoped a watered-down edition would win around ample Democratic moderates for passage.

But reasonable Democrats in the condition Senate have claimed for weeks they are uncomfortable passing legislation that would have an impact on so a lot of existing gun homeowners.

An estimated eight million AR-style guns have been bought due to the fact they were launched to the public in the 1960s. The weapons are recognized as quick to use, easy to clean up and quick to modify with a selection of scopes, shares and rails.

Lawmakers voted to table the bill Monday with tiny debate, though noting that there was confusion over what types of guns would constitute an assault weapon.

“There are clearly a lot of queries about definitions in this monthly bill. Definitions do make a difference,” reported Democratic Sen. Creigh Deeds.

The Senate has now turned down a few of the governor’s 8 gun-management steps. Moderate Democrats have already voted with Republicans to destroy a bill that would make it a felony to “recklessly go away a loaded, unsecured firearm” in a way that endangers a minimal, and a invoice that would require gun proprietors to report the decline or theft of a gun to law enforcement.

Lawmakers in both equally the Household and Senate have currently advanced a number of other gun-handle actions and should really finalize passage in the coming days. Individuals bills consist of restricting handgun buys to once a thirty day period common track record checks on gun purchases allowing localities to ban guns in general public buildings, parks and other areas and a red flag monthly bill that would make it possible for authorities to quickly take guns absent from anyone deemed to be hazardous to by themselves or some others.