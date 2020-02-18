[virginia-parents-sentenced-to-twenty-decades-after-infant-daughter-dies-of-heroin,-cocaine-overdose]

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A mother and father in Danville ended up every sentenced to 20 a long time in prison on Wednesday just after pleading responsible to the fatal drug overdose of their infant daughter in November 2018.

The Danville Law enforcement Division dispatched officers to Maple Grove Avenue in November 2018 for an unresponsive infant. Upon arriving, officers reportedly identified Eugene Drewey Chandler, Jr. keeping his two-month-previous daughter, Marleigh Chandler.

Officers attempted CPR just before transporting Marleigh to SOVAH Wellness, but she handed away at the healthcare facility due to “acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co-sleeping,” in accordance to autopsy effects.

Chandler, 27, and Shaleigh Marie Brumfield, 26, have been both indicted by a grand jury for felony homicide and baby abuse and neglect on June 24, 2019 and arrested on June 25, 2019, seven months after infant Marleigh’s demise.

Danville Law enforcement say there were no apparent signs of trauma, which meant they had to wait around on the toxicology outcomes in purchase to identify Marleigh’s result in of dying.

“Those results, it’s not like tv. They take time,” Lieutenant Richard Chivvis advised WFXR immediately after the couple’s arrests in June 2019. “It’s a good deal of get the job done with the autopsy with the health care examiner and then following that’s done, a good deal of perform with the commonwealth attorney’s business office for them to finally determine a charging choice.”

(Photos: Courtesy Danville Law enforcement Division)

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, Chandler and Brumfield pleaded responsible to 2nd diploma murder, child abuse and neglect, and two counts of distribution of Routine I or Program II medicines, court docket officials say.

According to on the internet records for Danville Circuit Court, the moms and dads were being every sentenced to 30 many years with 14 suspended for the murder charge, 10 a long time with 8 suspended for the boy or girl abuse charge, and 20 many years with 18 suspended for the two counts of drug charges. In whole, Chandler and Brumfield will reportedly commit 20 a long time in jail and 5 a long time beneath supervised probation just after their release.

