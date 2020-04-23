Virginia Tech hopes 2020 NFL Draft kicks off new streak | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is hoping to begin a new streak this weekend.

The 2020 draft should be distinctive with most draft analysts expecting former Tech limited conclude Dalton Keene to arrive off the board in the late rounds. The NFL Draft was at first scheduled to take spot in Las Vegas this weekend, but has shifted to digital format in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The agenda remains the identical with the 1st round on Thursday, the next and third spherical on Friday and the remaining rounds using spot on Saturday.

Keene, who still left Tech with a calendar year of eligibility remaining, impressed scouts with his efficiency at the NFL merge. He ran a 4.71 40-lawn sprint and had the ideal broad leap (10 ft, 5 inches) and 20-lawn shuttle (4.19 seconds) between restricted finishes in attendance.

The other major limited ends offered include things like Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet, Washington’s Hunter Bryant, Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant, Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam, Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins, Dayton’s Adam Trautman and LSU’s Thaddeus Moss.

Tech’s other draft hopefuls — quarterback Ryan Willis, operating back Deshawn McClease and safety Reggie Floyd — are hoping to indication on with an NFL team if they really do not get drafted.

The group experienced to occur up with their own makeshift pro days immediately after the coronavirus prevented them from functioning out in entrance of scouts in Blacksburg very last thirty day period.

Willis, who threw for 6,152 yards and 44 touchdowns in his collegiate job, despatched teams movie filmed at Kurt Warner’s house of him undertaking drills with other draft-qualified receivers. He’s talked with a lot more than 20 NFL groups in the run up to this weekend’s draft.

“There’s usually space for arm expertise on a roster,” Willis stated.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech soccer defeat author for The Roanoke Periods. Abide by him on Facebook and Twitter.