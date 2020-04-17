Virginia Tech lands dedicate from grad transfer defensive conclusion Justus Reed | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech landed a dedicate from Youngstown Condition defensive Justus Reed on Friday night.

Tech has struggled the last two seasons to generate a consistent move hurry edge. Emmanuel Belmar led the defensive ends with 4 sacks very last year, and the team merged for 8.5 sacks. The Hokies defensive ends combined for 11 sacks in 2018.

Reed experienced 12.5 sacks all by himself in 2019 alongside with 42 tackles (30 solo) and 19 tackles for loss. He was the initial Youngstown Point out player to make initially-staff All-Missouri Valley Soccer Conference honors since 2016.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder also has the dimension new co-defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp have manufactured a priority.

He signed out of high university back in 2014 with Florida. The Clearwater native sat out two of the a few seasons he invested in the SEC. He redshirted as a correct freshman and skipped most of the 2016 with a knee damage.

Reed transferred to Youngstown Condition, but endured a collection of injury setbacks like a torn achilles that compelled him to pass up the overall 2018 time. The NCAA granted him two decades of further eligibility when he used for a clinical waiver very last yr.

He will be portion of a 2020 signing class that capabilities four defensive conclude signees together with the two optimum rated gamers in the class, Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech soccer beat author for The Roanoke Situations. Abide by him on Facebook and Twitter.