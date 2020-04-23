Virginia Tech mentor Justin Fuente doesn’t think Belk Bowl scuffle led to rule alter | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Don’t call it the Belk Bowl rule.

The NCAA regulations committee accredited a handful of guidelines modifications on Monday which include one particular that modified the pregame protocol in hopes of avoiding incidents like the one that took put between Virginia Tech and Kentucky again in December.

The current rule offers officials’ jurisdiction of the field 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. The rule also mandates all players be discovered by quantity and that a coach be on the subject for all pregame warmups to aid eradicate what it describes as “negative interactions” between groups.

Tech, but mentor Justin Fuente does not feel it was the impetus for the NCAA’s selection.

“You know we had a pair, I’m not going to title names, but we had a staff or two in our league that had concerns with that as very well,” Fuente said on Wednesday. “I think that was one thing that was staying talked over before the Belk Bowl. I do believe the rule is superior.”

Tech and Kentucky had to be divided a number of instances throughout pregame warmups ahead of Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden was caught on digicam punching Tech defensive lineman DaShawn Crawford.

Bowden, who threw the video game-successful touchdown and received MVP honors with 300-plus yards of total offense, wasn’t penalized for the incident due to the fact it took place just immediately after 10:30 a.m. in advance of a noon kickoff.

“I’ve talked to mentor [Mark] Stoops a bunch just after the game, I’m not pointing the finger at any person, but it desires to be about actively playing the sport,” Fuente claimed. “We will need to make positive as coaches we do the right detail, if that allows it out, not just that situation, but any of the other ones that materialize — it is fantastic.”

The procedures committee also permitted variations to immediate replay, concentrating on and copy quantities.

They place tips in spot for officers to full assessments in a lot less than 2 minutes and altered a clock rule pertaining to prompt replay also was authorized. If the recreation clock expires at the conclusion of a half and replay determines there was time remaining and the clock should get started on the referee’s signal, there will have to be at least 3 seconds remaining, when the ball really should have been declared dead, to restore time. If considerably less than 3 seconds remain on the sport clock, the 50 % is above.

The modify to the focusing on rule just allows gamers disqualified from the recreation to keep on their team’s sidelines rather of remaining forced to sit in the locker room.

The copy quantities rule restricts the range of teammates putting on the same jersey to two, a rule Fuente supports.

“That’s a good rule,” Fuente stated. “It was a discomfort with some of the groups we played would have four men carrying the exact jersey. It was not possible. I really don’t know how any one calling the activity could figure it out. It was seriously tough on special groups to determine out who was who.”

The aspect of the alter that will be popular with gamers is the NCAA approving the No. as a legal variety.

“I’m sure there will be a bunch of guys that want, but I’m placing all that off right now,” Fuente mentioned with a snicker.

Tech’s employees has also acknowledged the reputation of solitary-digit numbers by providing the team’s once-a-year tough hat winners — players that accomplish at an elite stage throughout the wintertime issue program — a opportunity at them.

It’s how defensive end Emmanuel Belmar switched from No. 40 to No. 8 going into the 2019 season and defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt altered from No. 55 to 5.

“We commenced undertaking that previous calendar year,” Fuente said. “I can’t get you any quantity you want, but we consider that into consideration… Some of people guys got to transfer to figures they desired, some of them did not, but we test to consider that into consideration.”

The difficult hat application was lower quick in March with the Hokies canceling spring exercise, but the coaches are talking about a variety of ways to name winners at the time gamers are permitted to return to campus. The effects could assistance establish who receives the coveted No. .

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech soccer conquer author for The Roanoke Times. Stick to him on Facebook and Twitter.