Virginia Tech QBs had been likely to have open up level of competition in now canceled spring camp | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was going to open up up the competitors at quarterback when once more.

Fuente spoke for the to start with time to reporters due to the fact national signing day on Feb. 5. The staff was scheduled to open spring camp on March 21, but the ACC canceled all athletic-connected routines in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak previously that 7 days.

He tackled what his plans would have been for Tech’s quarterbacks, Wednesday, on a convention call with reporters. Fuente has followed a related blueprint at quarterback just about every year he’s been in Blacksburg and 2020 wasn’t heading to be any different.

“We were likely to set the ball down and enable them go get reps to start with,” Fuente mentioned. “I indicate, I’m confident it would have gotten whittled down swiftly but, like I promised these kids prospects to contend for work at each position. And I think that is good.”

Immediately after former starter Josh Jackson gained 9 online games as the team’s starter in 2017, he had to acquire the task again in the spring. Fuente opened up a level of competition concerning Ryan Willis, Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson for spring final year. The competitiveness would have also highlighted Jackson, but he place his title in the transfer portal.

“Quarterback gets talked about all the time but it is across the board,” Fuente said. “Which I comprehend that aspect of it. I’m just saying, I promised these children a possibility so we give them a probability. You can convey to quite promptly on some of them if they’re not prepared rather early or if they are up to the other amount, then you get started to taper those as you go as a result of. And I don’t know how it would have played out but that’s how we would have begun throughout the board.”

Tech was established to open spring camp with Hooker, Patterson, Knox Kadum and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister at quarterback. Hooker experienced 2,000-plus complete yards with 20 touchdowns going 6-2 as a starter. Patterson received expertise as the Hokies backup last year although Burmeister played as a real freshman with the Ducks.

Hooker said he was “ready to battle” when asked about a prospective offseason quarterback level of competition in December foremost up to the Belk Bowl.

“I never ever truly feel complacent in anything in everyday living,” Hooker mentioned. “I come to feel like I have to get the job done even harder now than ahead of just to boost my match and greater myself. It helps me notice that there are still things I need to have to function on.”

Fuente did not tackle if these options would transform for the tumble with spring camp canceled. The ACC has canceled all athletic-related pursuits by way of the conclusion of May well and Virginia Tech has already moved summertime courses on the internet. Fall camp is scheduled to open up up at the begin of August.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech soccer defeat writer for The Roanoke Occasions. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.