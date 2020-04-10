Virginia Tech ventures into Arkansas to land verbal commit from a few-star defensive deal with | Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech gained a verbal commit from SEC place on Friday afternoon.

Jacksonville Higher School defensive deal with Tyas Martin announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 318-pounder is the to start with commit for Tech from Arkansas out of substantial school in the Justin Fuente era.

Virginia Tech’s 2021 verbal commits

QB Dematrius Davis 4-star (Texas)

WR Latrell Neville 4-star (Texas)

DT Tyas Martin 3-star (Arkansas)

ATH Nykelius Johnson 3-star (South Carolina)

S Jalen Hoyle 3-star (New Jersey)

LB William Johnson 3-star (Maryland)

Whilst Fuente’s staff members experienced success recruiting Ga and Florida in latest yrs, the Hokies have not signed a one player out of higher school from Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi or Louisiana. Fuente has worked to extend Tech’s recruiting footprint the final two a long time with a great deal of that concentration on Texas.

Martin is 3-star prospect rated in the prime 500 nationally (No. 498) for 2021 and in the top rated 30 at his situation (No. 27), according to 247 Athletics composite rankings. He had scholarship delivers from Tennessee, Kansas, North Texas, Southern Skip and Virginia.

Virginia was the 1st team to give Martin a scholarship.

Martin presents Virginia Tech six verbal commits for the 2021 class. The Hokies recently obtained verbal commits from three-star linebacker William Johnson (Maryland) and 4-star receiver Latrell Neville (Texas). He’s the 1st defensive line dedicate for the team’s co-defensive line coaches Monthly bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp.

