Virginia Tech women’s basketball standout Trinity Baptiste to transfer | Virginia Tech

Another crucial member of the Virginia Tech women’s basketball crew has entered the transfer portal.

Trinity Baptiste, the reigning ACC sixth player of the calendar year, introduced Tuesday on Twitter that she strategies to transfer from Virginia Tech.

The Florida indigenous averaged 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 23. minutes as a fourth-year junior this 12 months.

The junior-college transfer performed in each 1 of Tech’s video games throughout her two seasons with the Hokies.

“Thank you Hokie Country for every little thing,” Baptiste tweeted. “I gave anything I had to this method my past two decades here. All the things I do and the recreation that I engage in is for God. I will permit God to tutorial me in the future chapter of my lifestyle. I am seeking to be closer to property for family members causes.”

Her decision indicates the Hokies are dropping four of the major six players from a group that went 21-9 all round and 11-7 in the ACC. Sophomore guard Dara Mabrey entered the transfer portal last month. Place guard Taja Cole and electricity forward Lydia Rivers had been graduate transfers.

Baptiste started her university vocation at Southland Convention member Sam Houston Condition but sat out the 2016-17 season there as a medical redshirt. She played for Northwest Florida Condition (Junior) College or university as a redshirt freshman the pursuing time.

The 6-foot electrical power ahead averaged 10.4 factors and 7.6 rebounds for Tech in the 2018-19 period. She begun 19 video games that year.

Baptiste started out the 1st seven video games this 12 months prior to Tech coach Kenny Brooks resolved to make Rivers a starter and convey Baptiste off the bench.

“She never at the time griped [about coming off the bench],” Brooks mentioned past month. “She felt like if it was great for the team, it would be very good for her.”

Baptiste did so perfectly in her reserve function that she was named the ACC sixth participant of the 12 months by the league’s coaches previous month.

She had 20 points in a victory more than Boston Faculty this yr and 17 factors in a get around Miami. She tallied 16 factors in 15 minutes in a gain above Duke.

“I experienced to get made use of to it at first,” she claimed final thirty day period about currently being a backup. “It was not generally simple. But I assume it served me become a far better teammate, honestly, just getting on the bench with the freshmen, conversing to them, and becoming equipped to variety of put my delight to the facet.

“It kind of humbled me.”

Inspite of the reduction of Rivers and Baptiste, Tech will nevertheless be in excellent form at ability ahead up coming year. Asiah Jones, who had to sit out this year immediately after transferring from Southern Cal, is anticipated to start at that placement.