[virginia-teen-accused-of-killing-mother,-brother-arrested-in-north-carolina-focus-on]

MIDLAND, Va. — A teen accused of killing his mom and 6-year-aged brother in Virginia was arrested in a North Carolina Focus on.

Police claimed 17-12 months-old Levianthan “Levi” Henry Norwood was detained for shoplifting at a Durham Target. He gave law enforcement a pretend title but following some investigation, they ended up capable to establish his identification.

He is at present in custody in Durham and will face a judge to establish the future actions and the extradition procedure.

Law enforcement claimed Levi was on the run just after his mom, 34-calendar year-outdated Jennifer Norwood, and his six-calendar year-aged brother, Wyatt Norwood, were each fatally shot Friday at their residence in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

The father, 37-calendar year-aged Joshua Norwood, was also shot but is in steady problem.

Levi Norwood allegedly fled the scene in a stolen pink 2007 Toyota Camry. The automobile was positioned near the Concentrate on wherever Levi was found, but the gun has not nonetheless been recovered.