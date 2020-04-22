Virginia Teen Will Be Trapped in Washing Machines During the Hide-and-Seek Coronavirus Lockdown Game

A teenager must be saved from the washing machine by firefighters after the game of hide and seek is wrong.

Amari Dancy, from Prince William, Virginia, was playing with her younger cousin when locked up. The 18-year-old man found the perfect hideout in the washing machine, but soon discovered that he could not get out.

Finally, the Prince William County Fire and Rescue must come and release the teenager.

Aunt Dancy captured the scene on camera, said: “Children will become children.” He told FOX 5: “Time to let the kids go back to school, please!”

Virginia has strict “stay at home” rules, which state residents must remain in their homes except for important purposes until June 10.

Executive orders require all citizens to remain in their homes except for certain important activities. This includes getting food and drink, seeking medical care, caring for family or animals, visiting family members, exercising according to social distance guidelines and traveling to places of worship, work or education.

It also prohibits meetings of more than 10 people, including religious parties and services. In addition, all universities are required to suspend private classes, and all public beaches will be closed, except for fishing and exercising, as long as social distance is maintained.

This week, Virginia authorities reported a decline in the number of new corona virus cases for the third day in a row on Monday when Governor Ralph Northam continued to reject protesters calling for the economy to reopen.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed a total of 8,990 corona virus cases on Monday, with an additional 453 people who tested positive over the past 24 hours. The death toll also increased by 23 from 277, bringing the total number of deaths across the state to 300.

The numbers mark a third successive decline in new cases for the country. Virginia saw 484 people tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19 and 562 on April 18, according to data managed by the Virginia Public Access Project.

Virginia leaders continue to warn that the state is not ready to be reopened safely, despite protests against the country’s actions to stay at home.

Demonstrations broke out in several states during the past week – including Virginia, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Michigan – when anti-quarantine protesters took to public places to demand an end to home stay orders which drastically slowed the spread of the virus, as well as the country’s economy.