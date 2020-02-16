[virginia-teenager-accused-of-killing-mom,-brother-arrested-in-north-carolina]

MIDLAND, Va. — A teenager accused of killing his mother and six-year-old brother in Virginia was arrested in a North Carolina Concentrate on.

Law enforcement claimed 17-12 months-previous Levianthan “Levi” Henry Norwood was detained for shoplifting at a Durham Target. He gave law enforcement a bogus title but soon after some investigation, they were ready to determine his id.

He is presently in custody in Durham and will confront a judge to figure out the upcoming measures and the extradition course of action.

Law enforcement said Levi was on the run right after his mom, 34-calendar year-old Jennifer Norwood, and his 6-12 months-outdated brother, Wyatt Norwood, were being equally fatally shot Friday at their property in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

The father, 37-year-outdated Joshua Norwood, was also shot but is in stable condition.

Levi Norwood allegedly fled the scene in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry. The auto was positioned near the Target in which Levi was found, but the gun has not but been recovered.