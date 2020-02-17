[virginia-teenager-billed-in-killing-of-mother,-six-12-months-old-brother-is-captured-in-north-carolina]

A 17-calendar year-previous from Virginia was captured in North Carolina and charged with two counts of murder in the taking pictures fatalities of his mother and six-year-aged brother inside of their residence at the weekend.

Levi Norwood was apprehended by police after currently being accused of shoplifting, authorities reported.

The victims have been discovered as Jennifer Norwood, 34, and her son Wyatt. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office environment explained Jennifer Norwood’s partner, Joshua Norwood, came property to uncover his wife and young son lifeless of gunshot wounds.

Levi Norwood then shot and wounded his father, who escaped and termed for help, officers mentioned. The father was hospitalised and mentioned in secure affliction, Sheriff Robert Mosier reported.

Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the home in the 12800 block of Elk Operate Street, just east of Route 17, believing that Levi Norwood experienced barricaded himself within. But when deputies entered the property, the teenager was long gone, the sheriff’s business office reported. Officers claimed he experienced not taken the relatives car or truck.

Fauquier mobilised a massive manhunt, using drones, a helicopter, bloodhounds and officers from bordering agencies, advising people to shelter in put. But Norwood did not turn up.

Then yesterday, a Fauquier resident noted that his red 2007 Toyota Camry experienced been stolen right away from a neighbourhood about 16km from the Norwood home. Mosier stated bloodhounds that ended up monitoring Norwood indicated that he experienced been in the area, and a lookout was broadcast for the Camry. But the car or truck experienced been gone for several hours, and investigators shortly figured out that Norwood experienced spoken to pals about potentially leaving the condition.

Later on workers at an unknown business identified as police to report shoplifting. Sergeant James Hartman, spokesman for the sheriff’s division, declined to discover the locale of the arrest until eventually Fauquier detectives experienced a prospect to discuss with the teen. The stolen Camry was observed in the parking large amount, Hartman said.

The sheriff’s workplace stated Saturday that it experienced not identified a motive or what sort of weapon was employed in the double homicide. Guns were being stored in the household, but it had not been established no matter if any of those guns were made use of or missing, Mosier explained.

Fauquier Superintendent David Jeck mentioned counsellors were staying geared up at the county’s universities to assistance students and workers. “This variety of tragedy is certainly not anything that Fauquier County is accustomed to,” Jeck said. “It’s a actually, truly horrible predicament.”

Jeck and Mosier reported they did not know regardless of whether Levi Norwood experienced any reported behavioural or wellbeing difficulties. The sheriff did not have facts on no matter whether deputies experienced previously been dispatched to the Norwood house. Hartman did not have details on the professions of the mother and father.

Court docket records display that Joshua Norwood had worked as a income agent for a firm in Manassas, which mentioned he no more time worked there, and Jennifer Norwood was a certified nurse’s assistant, but records clearly show her license had expired.

Jennifer Norwood’s Fb page features pictures of her sons fishing, pics of the US flag and information about school fundraisers.

Two pals stated Levi Norwood had a girlfriend. Hartman stated that the girlfriend had been situated and interviewed and that she was not with Norwood.

Adam Moore, 17, a classmate of Norwood, reported he observed Norwood in university on Friday, and “he absolutely did not seem sad or anything at all.” He mentioned Norwood liked looking, fishing and region audio. His spouse and children had only lately moved to the property wherever the violence occurred, Moore explained.

Roberto Hernandez, 17, claimed he met Norwood when they were being both of those 8 several years outdated. He described him as a “pleasant kid” who was “friendly to every person” in primary school. But by intermediate, Norwood appeared offended, tranquil and withdrawn.

Hernandez explained that altered when significant college rolled around and Norwood discovered a team of pals. He was happier and a lot less angry. Last yr, Norwood began courting a female at their faculty, Hernandez mentioned.

But this 7 days, Hernandez claimed, after dyeing his hair purple, he seemed on edge.

“Just one of my buddies touched his hair the other working day – not, like, to bully him, but just due to the fact it was all purple and freshly dyed – and Levi bought up and claimed, ‘If you contact my hair all over again, I will dislocate your jaw,’ ” he claimed.

When he listened to the information about the Norwood household, Hernandez explained, he did not imagine it was authentic.

“When I heard [a news report] say ‘purple hair,’ nevertheless,” he mentioned, “I just believed, ‘Oh crap, that is him.’ “