Virginia urges judges to enforce the ban on weapons during the Boston Herald rally

By DENISE LAVOIE

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia insisted Friday that the state Supreme Court enforce a gun ban in an upcoming firefight in the capital, insisting that it be necessary to prevent a recurrence of deadly violence that more than a white nationalist meeting broke out two years ago.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s petition – and the simultaneous legal efforts of armed rights groups to lift the ban – came in the midst of the arrest of six men associated by authorities with a white supremacist group known as The Base. According to an official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on condition of anonymity, at least three of them planned to attend the pro-gun rally in Richmond on Monday to discuss an active investigation.

In his legal assignment to the Supreme Court, Haring called Northam’s executive order to prohibit Capitol weapons “a carefully limited executive order” that “prevents anyone from speaking to the government, assembling or filing a petition.”

“Instead, the temporary private possession of firearms in a sensitive public location for a certain period of time excludes public protection,” the letter says.

Haring argued that the order from Gov. Ralph Northam would help prevent the kind of violence that erupted during a white nationalist meeting in 2017 in the city of Charlottesville. One woman was killed and more than 30 others were injured when a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd. No one was injured by gunfire during the rally.

A judge from the circuit court confirmed Northam’s prohibition on Thursday after gun rights groups had filed a lawsuit against it, arguing that it would violate their Second Amendment right to bear arms and their First Amendment freedom of expression.

Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League – the group that sponsored the rally – called the judge’s verdict “astonishing.” The Defense League and the Gun Owners of America organization immediately appealed to the Supreme Court. It was not clear when the Supreme Court would rule. The prohibition of Northam is scheduled to come into force Friday Friday afternoon and remain in force until Tuesday afternoon.

In imposing the ban on Wednesday, the governor said law enforcement officers had found credible threats that the rally could include “armed militias storming our Capitol.”

Virginia’s Advocate General, Toby Heytens, told Circuit Judge Joi Taylor to the court on Thursday that law enforcement officials had identified “credible evidence,” armed groups outside the state who wanted to come to Virginia with the possible intention of participating in a “violent uprising.”

The FBI said that all six arrested men – in Delaware, Georgia and Maryland – were connected to The Base, a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis operating as a paramilitary organization. The base has declared war against minority communities in the United States and beyond, according to the FBI. Unlike other extremist groups, it is not aimed at spreading propaganda; instead, the group wants to bring highly educated members together to train them for violence.

One of the arrested men had talked about traveling to Ukraine to fight with “nationalists” and compared the white supremacist group to Al-Qaeda, a public prosecutor said Thursday in court.

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, a non-profit lawyer group who wants to curb violence against weapons, told reporters during a conference call Friday that online threats against the group’s employees and volunteers have also increased, similar to what they had previously in the have seen loops around major pro-gun rallies.

She noted that many of the expected rally participants are not Virginia residents, while those with the most extreme views represent “only a very vocal minority.”

“Their views are not representative of the majority of the Virginians,” she said.

Friday’s developments took place on Lee-Jackson Day, a national holiday in honor of Southern generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Legislation proposed this year and supported by Northam would scrap the holiday.

While state officials and armed groups are fighting for the ban in court, a package of armed bills is moving through the legislature, which is now under democratic control.

The Senate on Thursday adopted legislation restricting the purchase of pistols to once a month, requiring universal background checks on arms purchases and allowing places to ban weapons in public buildings, parks and other areas. The bill was taken along partisan lines. It will now be submitted to Parliament for consideration.

___

Associated Press reporters Alan Suderman in Richmond; Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Maryland; Jeff Martin in Atlanta; Jonathan Drew in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Mike Balsamo in Washington have contributed to this report.