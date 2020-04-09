Virtual employment done to fill teacher positions

Riverview, Florida. — Hillsboro County is aiming to hire hundreds of teachers this year, but the coronavirus is forcing educational authorities to change the way they fill their places.

Dave Brown, the principal of the new Sumner Middle School, is tackling the frenzy of virtual employment.

With 30 years of education, Brown never hired a new teacher, just as he did in school today.

The old-fashioned handshake has been replaced by virtual meet and greet. again and again.

“It’s a little different for some elderly people like me,” he said.

Work on Sumner High is still in progress and will open in August.

“Progress does not stop,” Brown said. “We still need to prepare for the date of August 10”

So far, Brown has 30 education positions strictly through cyberspace. Julie Chase is one of those new hires.

“I had never done a virtual interview before,” Chase said. “So I was certainly a bit nervous at first, as many of the interviews came to get to know them, or like body language.”

Brown acknowledged that distance and technology had some shortcomings.

Nevertheless, the candidate’s face reveals a lot.

“If I’m asking them and they have” deer in the headlights visible “they know it’s a little red flag,” he said.

The past two weeks have been a learning curve for Brown, but we expect this type of interview to continue even if covid-19 is abolished.

“I still prefer myself,” Chase said. “I’m human. I want to be a teacher now. The principal wants to fill virtually all his leadership positions by the end of April.”

Mr Brown said that many people have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus, and expect more applicants to apply for these jobs.

. [TagsToTranslate] Tampa