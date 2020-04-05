Virtual Grand National 2020: Potters Corner beats Tiger Roll to win the digital race and raise money for the NHS.

Potters Corner has won the Grand National Virtual 2020 Award.

With the Grand National’s real ban on the Cronavirus pandemic, which has suspended all British competitions until at least the end of April, the 18-1 shot by Walk In The Mill and Any Second Now in the digital event is very imaginative. The Tiger Roll disappeared after the last fence to take fourth place.

And there was the real digital drama, with Aso’s 66-16 foreign lead at the end of the race and only falling into the 29th fence.

This fall, he saw that the Potters Kerner would inherit superiority, although the Welshman’s favorite Walk In The Mill went all the way.

Tiger Roll was looking for his third consecutive unprecedented victory in Saturday’s grand race before retiring on March 16.

The digital competition, broadcast by ITV on television, used the latest CGI technology and the best information available to produce the most accurate results possible.

Bookstores in various markets, with a maximum share of. 10, offered markets with a fixed chance, and all proceeds went to the NHS charity.

“I am delighted that our members have taken this step in support of the national effort to fight Covid-19 and to work together with all the benefits of their competition at the NHS Charities,” said Michael Dagger, chairman of the Betting and Game Council.

“Unfortunately, due to the clear understanding of the United Kingdom, Britain cannot happen.

“Virtual Grand Grand National will be the closest we can get to creating one of those moments where we can all celebrate together, not just for the world’s biggest sporting events, but for NHS champions working on the front lines to Keep us all safe. ‘

2020 Great National Virtual

Results

1. The corner of the pot (18-1)

2. Walk In the Mill (16-1)

3. Every second now (10-1)

4. Tiger Roll (5-1)

5. Barus Saint (12-1)