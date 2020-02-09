Virtual reality works and helps train American soldiers. UU. – Defense blog – Up Newsinfo

The UU of the US Army. He is responsible for providing routine and realistic training to soldiers while reducing risk. With the emerging technology of the virtual world, this becomes reality.

The army currently uses virtual reality in the three main fields: ground, air and maritime forces for flight and battlefield simulations, medical training, vehicle simulation and virtual camps.

The National Guard of New Jersey has posted some photos that show soldiers training 1-114th Infantry Regiment (Air Assault) with a heavy weapon simulator at the Observer / Trainer Operations Group’s Battle Simulation Training Training Center at McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Joint Base, NEW JERSEY.

This virtual system is a computer training console with a simulated machine gun mounted on a stand. The shooter must use a complex but efficient system of switches and controls to maneuver the weapon, see how he uses the head-mounted display and accurately transmits huge amounts of cyber rounds.

Through a head-mounted screen and a microphone, the soldier can see 360 ​​degrees of the battlefield and pronounce commands.

The computer recognizes the keywords and acts accordingly; display visual screens, switch to night vision or thermal display or even stop the vehicle, to name just a few. The computer also takes into account the possibility of multiple enemy targets from the side and rear of the vehicle.

In addition, the computer remembers where the soldier was staying and the tutorials will adjust to the time since the last lesson to keep the soldier informed and efficient. The targets that move across the screen can be anything from enemy troops, trucks and armored vehicles to helicopters.

Civilians also come on the scene to help soldiers distinguish between enemy and civilian targets to make the right decisions while shooting.

