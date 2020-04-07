Virtual therapy to cope with mental health during the COVID-19 epidemic

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 / 06:19 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 6, 2020 / 06:20 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Despite the uncertainty, the COVID-19 outbreak continues to cause mental health problems, but what are the right ways to bring yourself and your loved ones together? positive thoughts?

Now, more than ever, psychologists and mental health providers use ‘teletherapy’ to help mentally ill patients.

Tanya Pellettiere, a youth and family psychologist in the Syracuse area, understands everyone the Central New Yorkers face – financial stress, retention if you are an important employee, a mother’s challenge and father, students with the problem of remote learning and others.

“Kids and parents are asked to do a lot of things, which is difficult,” Pellettiere said. “There are so many different things that are affecting and stressing our family life, so we are seeing an increase in stress.”

For Pellettiere, it has been using teletherapy for a number of years, but it will only go online only to patients since the local school is closed. He uses this to connect with the children and the family he has been serving for about a month.

Pellettiere said, “For my family to have that kind of empathy, combine it, to continue to address their core issues that are current before this epidemic.”

In the ideal situation for teletherapy, providers and patients must adhere to strict rules and regulations. One of those rules is the HIPAA video conference platform.

But where there is such acceptance and a need for medical treatment, Pellettiere says the US Department of Health and some insurance companies have made some of them required.

He is not reimbursed for one-on-one, one-off work. That has now changed where the insurance industry reimburses us (providers) for equal visits.

One of my family members reminded me that this is the history of our family, and can reflect on and explain what we have learned in the coming generations, about using technology. for well-being, as well as for social relations and the meaning of being human and helping one another.

Tanya Pellettiere, a child psychologist

The Central New York Psychological Association also provides support for psychologists and clinicians to assist with the changes and challenges of COVID-19 in their clinical practice.

