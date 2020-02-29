[virtually-three,five-hundred-syrian-refugees-resettled-in-scotland-considering-that-2014]

Scotland has grow to be home to 3,441 Syrian refugees who have fled to the Uk considering that 2014.

Home Office environment studies show 16.three% of all refugees from Syria to the Uk have resettled in Scotland in the final 5 a long time, such as 650 people today in 2019.

Throughout the total of the British isles, 21,100 refugees have arrived from the place, exactly where a civil war has raged considering the fact that 2011.

The SNP said the figures exhibit Scotland remains an “open, inclusive and welcoming” nation.

Keith Brown, depute leader of the social gathering, claimed: “I am very pleased that Scotland is stepping up to our worldwide duties in tackling the refugee crisis and supporting folks pressured to flee war and violence in their dwelling nation.

“The resettlement programme is about making sure Scotland continues to be an open up, inclusive and welcoming country, and helping households in determined have to have to build secure lives and truly feel valued in their communities.

“By contrast, the Uk Authorities has neglected its duties – as an alternative deciding on to ramp up their anti-immigrant policies and reject proposals to defend baby refugees.

“Our ambition for Scotland is unashamedly intercontinental and the SNP remains identified to do all we can to enable individuals who have fled the horrors of war, uphold human legal rights, and welcome refugees into our communities.”

A Uk Authorities spokesman mentioned: “The Uk has a happy record of welcoming and supporting individuals in want of our security.

“We welcome the aid from more than 320 regional authorities throughout the United kingdom, including in Scotland, in assist of the Uk Government’s resettlement commitments.

“We will continue to provide sanctuary to some of the most susceptible refugees from areas of conflict with a new global resettlement scheme established to get started this calendar year.”