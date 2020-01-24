Virus can weaken China’s economic growth

divide

divide

It is the unforeseen events that put economies in a difficult situation, slow down growth and even bring them into decline.

And while we’re not speculating that an economy that is growing 6 percent a year will suddenly start to turn red, the recent spread of the coronavirus (commonly known as the Wuhan virus) can have ramifications that continue after the outbreak.

In the latest news, the Chinese government has instructed travel agencies to suspend national and international travel. Transport restrictions have also been imposed on cities where an estimated 40 million people live. Disneyland Shanghai has been closed indefinitely and the cinemas have canceled the screenings.

In other words, social life comes to a standstill. One of the wave effects is that wallets are snapping shut, especially given the limits of Chinese tourism. Chinese consumers have been reported to buy about a third of luxury goods, and many do so when traveling.

And while we are quickly realizing that health crises are more important than dollars and yuan, the timing can be difficult for companies – and on a larger stage for overseas markets – which depend on Chinese consumers in terms of upper and lower limits. Line torque.

The new lunar year this weekend will of course be a subdued event where consumers are expected to spend more than $ 150 billion. Retailers such as Gucci and Nike had launched new advertising campaigns and goods in anticipation of a flood of spending. McDonald’s stopped operating in several cities during the outbreak.

And the virus has other effects. Wuhan itself is a central transportation and production point in the country, and trade flows are affected.

As the Economist Intelligence Unit reports and forwarded in the South China Morning Post, the Wuhan virus could hit Chinese economic growth by 50 basis points to a full percentage point. Should there be a full-blown epidemic, the waves will hit far beyond the borders of China.

sizzle

Digital banking: The German smartphone bank N26 has seen customer growth of 40 percent to five million customers since the summer and stated that more people joined in 2019 than in all previous years combined. Particular strength was seen in Germany, France and Austria.

Mastercard / SoFi: SoFi, a partner of Mastercard and Digital Personal Finance, is a partner in a range of products and experiences that benefit almost a million SoFi customers, including debit cards.

Cross-border trade: PayPal and UnionPay International have signed a pact to boost digital payments – especially cross-border transactions for Chinese consumers. As of this year, Chinese consumers account for around a third of sales of luxury goods.

hiss

Libra: Do we call it the death of the Libra by 1000 cuts? Central banks are joining forces to explore digital currencies, and now Vodafone is the newest company to leave the Libra Association. The Libra project is no closer to leaping from concept to reality than it was months ago.

WeWorks fire sale: As leasing volumes declined, WeWork began selling shares in its subsidiary companies to improve results. In the latest news, the company sold its company for the development of enterprise management software Teem and a minority stake in startup The Wing.

Wells Fargo civil lawsuit: In the course of ongoing investigations and restructuring, the Office of the Currency Controller (OCC) is indicting a number of former company executives related to measures related to the known scandals surrounding retail banking.

