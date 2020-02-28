virus-fears-lead-k-pop-superstars-bts-to-terminate-seoul-demonstrates

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — K-pop superstars BTS canceled an impending concert collection in South Korea’s cash as the place that exports leisure all over the world tries to incorporate a soaring virus outbreak.

It follows a in the vicinity of-shutdown of amusement in difficult-strike parts of China, the world’s 2nd-biggest overall economy and 2nd-major box-place of work industry.

BTS, which done at the Grammys and at New York’s Grand Central Terminal for “The Tonight Show” in the latest months, is observed as an emblem of South Korea’s cultural and economic electricity. Neighborhood media stated the canceled concert events had been the inaugural leg of the band’s new entire world tour.

“We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR … has been cancelled,” the band’s agency Big Hit Enjoyment claimed in a assertion.

The administration company mentioned the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea, which has additional than 2,000 circumstances so much, manufactured it impossible to forecast the scale of the outbreak by April.

The 7-member boy band was scheduled to perform April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium. The agency reported it experienced to take into account the health and safety of the artists, the manufacturing crews and the much more than 200,000 concertgoers envisioned.

The South Korean governing administration and some others affected by the epidemic have pushed to limit enormous community gatherings to test to avoid predicaments exactly where the virus could possibly unfold.

Disney reported Friday its parks in Tokyo would close for two weeks, adding to closures of its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Cinemas in China already have been shuttered, which affected the Chinese release of “Sonic the Hedgehog” and the Beijing premiere and a advertising tour of the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” amid other impacts.

The Walt Disney Co.’s anticipated live-action “Mulan” remake is owing to open up in China on March 27.

The U.S.’s Countrywide Symphony Orchestra canceled performances in Japan, following before canceling live shows in Beijing and Shanghai. That followed cancellations by the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Hong Kong Philharmonic.

South Korean organizations have been canceling K-pop occasions at residence and abroad in response to requests from admirers about artists’ safety.

Artists this sort of as Taeyeon and boy bands WINNER and NCT Aspiration had previously canceled displays in Singapore and Macao, and GOT7 postponed live shows in Bangkok and Singapore.

U.S. band Environmentally friendly Working day postponed future Asia shows as effectively, citing well being and travel problems in its announcement on Twitter.

BTS has a big international following and was the initially K-pop act to debut atop the Billboard Album chart in 2018 with “Love By yourself: Tear.”