virus-forces-japan-davis-cup-tie-driving-closed-doors

Japan’s residence Davis Cup tie towards Ecuador following week will be played at the rear of closed doorways, organizers mentioned Wednesday, the newest sporting occasion in the state to be influenced by COVID-19 fears, five months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Davis Cup determination comes a day after the J. League postponed all matches right until March 15.

“The Worldwide Tennis Federation made the selection to play the tie guiding shut doors in consultation with the Japan Tennis Affiliation, subsequent tips from Japan Sports activities Agency and the Ministry of Wellbeing, Labour and Welfare,” a assertion claimed.

Japan No. one Kei Nishikori is owing to engage in for the initial time considering the fact that final year’s U.S. Open at the tie in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture, on March six-7 having recovered from injury, but spectators will as an alternative be barred and have their tickets refunded.

The winners will protected a put in November’s Davis Cup finals in Madrid.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has led to the postponement of sporting occasions in Japan, elevating fears that the outbreak could have an impact on the Olympics because of to start on July 24, but Tokyo 2020 organizers claimed Tuesday that preparations had been “continuing as planned.*

The Japan Sumo Affiliation board claimed it will keep an crisis session on Sunday to focus on anti-virus actions, including irrespective of whether it’s risk-free to maintain the offered-out match in Osaka.

Sumo stars have currently been having safety measures at fan activities, refraining from shaking fingers and sporting surgical masks with a ceremonial pay a visit to to a nearby shrine cancelled.