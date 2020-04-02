Virus forces Wimbledon cancellation for the first time since World War II

Wimbledon was canceled for non-war reasons for the first time in a century and a half and was disbanded Wednesday in 2020 due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the national blockade of the UK, the All England Club has decided to cancel its prestigious two-week glass court tennis tournament. This has never happened in the sport’s oldest Grand Slam event in 75 years.

“The fact that the championship was only interrupted in the past by World War has weighed on our hearts,” said club president Ian Hewitt. “But after a thorough and thorough review of all scenarios, it is this global crisis that is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s championship, instead using Wimbledon’s extensive resources And focus on ways to help the community and others. “

Wimbledon was scheduled to play outside of London from June 29 to July 12. Instead, the next edition of the tournament will be from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

Eight times Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has shared a word on Twitter that has been “devastated” for many tennis players, officials and fans.

Also on Wednesday, the ATP and WTA announced that Pro Tour for men and women will be suspended until at least July 13. Since early March, more than 30 elite tennis tournaments have been affected by the new Coronavirus. The lower-level events of the Challenger Tour and the ITF World Tennis Tour will also be canceled during the first two weeks of July.

Wimbledon was first held in 1877 and is rivaled every year, except for two stretches. 1915-18 for World War I and 1940-45 for World War II.

The prestigious tournament-well-kept lawn, center court royal box, white, rules for wearing strawberries and cream, and sadly the lateness of the rain-is one of the major sporting events to be canceled in 2020 You are on the list. COVID-19 outbreak.

This includes the Tokyo Olympics postponed for 12 months and the NCAA Men’s and Women’s College Basketball Tournament.

Wimbledon is the first Grand Slam tournament wiped out for the coronavirus. The French Open has been postponed from late May to late September.

Shortly after the news from Wimbledon, the American Tennis Association issued a statement from August 31 to September 13 in New York that “we still have plans to hold the US Open as planned.”

Currently, the French Open will begin in Flushing Meadows six days after the men’s final. The facility with an indoor practice area becomes a temporary 350-bed hospital, and Louis Armstrong Stadium is used to prepare packages for 25,000 meals a day. For patients, workers, volunteers and school children in the city.

Wednesday’s decision by the All England Club means Novak Djokovic and Simona Harep will not have the opportunity to defend the Wimbledon title from 2019.

“We’re experiencing something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon is back!” Halep wrote on social media. “And that means I have to be longer looking forward to defending my title.”

Serena Williams retweeted the club’s message about the cancellation and wrote, “I was impressed.”

This move removes what Federer was one of the best opportunities to add to the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer, who turns 39 in August, has recovered from knee surgery and will be returning in time for the European glass-court circuit, which has now been removed from the calendar.

In a statement last week, the All England Club stated that postponing the two-week event would not happen “without significant risk and difficulty” because of weather-affected lawn surfaces. The club also said it had ruled out “playing behind closed doors” without audience.

Hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have caught COVID-19 and tens of thousands have died. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, including fever and coughing, but there are also cases of mild pneumonia that require hospitalization.

The All England Club has said it will work to assist in the emergency response to the pandemic, including distributing medical equipment and food and providing access to facilities in other ways.

In recent weeks, in many parts of the world, everyday everyday life has stopped in different ways, and sports reflect that.

NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball will be held indefinitely. The Kentucky Derby and Indianapolis 500 were pushed back several months until September. The English Premier League and other club soccer competitions are currently suspended. And the European Football Championship-scheduled to end in London on the same day as the Wimbledon Men’s Final-has been postponed from 2020 to 2021.

“I’m lucky to go to Wimbledon every year since 1961, and I’ll definitely miss this year,” said Billie Jean King, who won a total of 20 trophies at the All England Club, earned 6 singles and 10 singles. Won. There are four women’s doubles and mixed doubles. “Now we need to make sure that we value ourselves and our loved ones. These are difficult times for all of us, and now it is the right thing for our world. It’s time to do something that works for our sport. “

