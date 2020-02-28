virus-outbreak-sees-greenback-tumble-underneath-¥109-in-tokyo-trading

The dollar plunged under ¥109 in Tokyo investing Friday as a threat-off mood distribute amid heightened problems in excess of the new coronavirus.

At five p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.84-84, down from ¥110.10-10 at the identical time Thursday. The euro was at $one.0996-0996, up from $1.0921-0921, and at ¥119.67-68, down from ¥120.24-25.

The greenback satisfied with unabated offering in opposition to the yen, however regarded as a safe and sound haven currency, on the again of the Nikkei inventory average’s free of charge-slide. In the afternoon, the greenback slipped by means of ¥109.

Risk appetite waned further more after the govt named on all community faculties in the place to simply call off lessons from Monday until eventually the spring crack starts off to stave off the lethal coronavirus, a advancement that bolstered investors’ check out that the raging virus will deal a intense blow to the overall economy, traders stated.

An formal at a international trade margin trading services agency observed that drops in other Asian stocks also weighed down the greenback-yen pair. “Players rushed to square their greenback-long positions,” the formal added.

“The dollar might be offered further as no trough of the U.S. inventory industry is seen however,” a currency broker mentioned.