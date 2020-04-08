Virus outbreaks provide rigorous real-world checks to technology darlings

Just as the outbreak of coronavirus has spread to society, so too has the pressure on fast-growing technology companies that rely on freedom to move around and gather.

For example, Uber shares have lost a quarter of their value since the beginning of March. Rival lift is down 28%. At the same time, the S & P 500 fell 10 percent. The situation is even less clear for still-private “unicorn” companies, like Airbnb and WeWork, once valued at more than $ 1 billion.

“For all companies, market pressure means survival of the fittest,” said Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing firm MetaForce and business professor at New York University. “If you get into this storm badly, it won’t be pretty.”

Just a few weeks ago, Airbnb was poised to invest in soaring stock markets with highly anticipated public offerings. But with the market weakening and few looking outside the home, Airbnb is losing millions of dollars and fending off rebound from surviving hosts that rely on services. It is reported.

The host was furious when the company told guests that they could cancel their stay without fine. Last week, Airbnb agreed to pay hosts $ 250 million to make up for some of the money lost due to cancellation.

AirDNA, a data company that helps property owners set rents, says the impact on Airbnb hosts in the United States is mixed. In New York City, bookings fell 66% in March, while in the suburbs, bookings increased as people left the city. Bookings at West Hampton Beach, New York have soared six-fold. Similarly, bookings in the City of Chicago fell 11% last month, while in St. Joseph, Michigan, a four-fold increase in driveable lakeside communities.

The company gained a kind of lifeline on Monday when two private equity firms [Silver Lake and Six Street Partners] invested $ 1 billion in its debt and equity. The companies said they hope Airbnb will take a stronger position out of the crisis.

However, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday that the company would pay more than 10% interest on these loans and made “verbal promises” to reduce fixed costs and provide additional management. Has been reported. Other cost savings. Airbnb did not immediately respond to requests for comments on journal reports.

Uber, meanwhile, is trying to reassure volatile investors more than aggressive expansion plans for ridehail are on track. As with rival Lyft, the state has surged home orders, and ride demand is hitting the wall. The two companies are trying to save cash so that they can avoid the effects of the pandemic by highlighting the delivery of food and other goods.

Even in the worst scenario-rider numbers will drop by 80% by 2020, the company has announced that it will end this year with $ 4 billion in cash. Still, this year is running out of nearly $ 7 billion, which could cause problems for Uber’s greater ambitions, such as self-driving cars and air taxis.

However, analysts are largely bullish. “I believe both Uber and Lyft remain in a good position to grow and seize opportunities,” said Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

However, some lesser-known companies have benefited from the pandemic. Video conferencing provider Zoom has confirmed that stock prices have skyrocketed to new highs in recent weeks. Equity has almost quadrupled compared to its IPO price 11 months ago.

Not long ago, meal kit maker Blue Apron was being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange after its shares fell below the exchange’s minimum of $ 1. However, since the beginning of March, the company’s stock has more than tripled after reporting a surge in consumer demand from home orders.

CB Insights estimates that over 450 startups worldwide are valued at over $ 1 billion. With the variety of business models and leadership styles, drawing these unicorns with a wide brush may be difficult, but co-founder and CEO Anand Sanwal said that what COVID-19 is doing to the economy , Weather, startup or not. “

Sanwar said the initial seed investment to help launch a new technology start-up has already fallen. But investors who have invested heavily in unicorn start-ups will say they will at least try to do what they can to stay healthy by grooming for sale, rather than bankruptcy.

“Investors will make tough decisions about whether this is a temporary recession or a company that won’t hurt,” he said.

__

AP technology writer Matt O’Brien contributed to this article.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Top Business Headline