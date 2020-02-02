Virus restrictions affect the Asian Champions League games in Australia

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – The Asian Champions League was in another mess on Sunday. Australia announced that due to travel restrictions related to the fatal corona virus, games could no longer take place in Perth and Sydney.

The news follows an announcement by the Australian government on Saturday that non-citizens arriving from mainland China will be excluded from the country as part of measures to combat the spread of the epidemic.

Perth Glory was to host Shanghai Shenhua on February 11, and Sydney FC met Shanghai SIPG a day later.

The Australian Football Association informed the Asian Football Association that “it will not be possible to play the first match day in Australia as originally planned”.

Last week the home games for Chinese clubs in the ACL were postponed in February and March and are now being played as away games instead.

According to the FFA, the AFC had an urgent meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday to discuss the situation with everyone involved.

Australian officials have so far confirmed 12 cases of coronavirus in the country.