Virus Silences Beijing New Year | world

People pose for pictures in front of an entrance to the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall, which is closed to visitors, according to a ticket booth for security reasons following the outbreak of a new corona virus near Beijing, China

BEIJING, January 25 – A woman praying alone in front of locked temple gates was one of the few signs of observing the New Year celebrations at Beijing’s Lama Temple on Saturday as she was afraid of a deadly new virus in China.

The popular Tibetan Buddhist temple, which has had more than 80,000 visitors last year, is usually full of crowds lining up to fortunately burn incense.

The epicenter of the SARS-like virus is located in central China. However, it has spread to other regions, prompting authorities to shut down tourist attractions and cancel public events all the way to the country’s northern capital to prevent further contagion from a disease that has killed dozens and infects more than 1,000 people.

The authorities even decided to stop long-distance bus services to and from the 20 million capital as of Sunday to curb the spread of the virus, the state media reported.

Security guards sat in front of Beijing’s Lama Temple on New Year’s Day and shooed anyone who was staying too long.

A red sign at the closed entrance gate indicated that the temple was closed until further notice “to ensure the physical health of the religious masses and Buddhist monks.”

“It doesn’t feel like New Year’s,” said a 21-year-old woman in a long beige jacket who only called her last name Li.

Li wore a white surgical mask and told AFP that she was planning to burn incense in the Lama Temple before realizing that it was closed.

Famous landmarks have been closed to prevent the virus from spreading, including the historic Forbidden City and a section of the Great Wall, in the 20 million capital, where health officials have reported at least 39 infected patients.

The Ming Tombs and Yinshan Pagoda are also not open to visitors. Beijing Ditan and Longtan Temple Fairs – which have been held for around three decades according to state media – have also been canceled.

More drastic measures have been taken in the central province of Hubei, where most cases have occurred: travel restrictions have been imposed in cities with 56 million inhabitants.

“When we left the house, it (the virus) was not that bad,” said a 40-year-old woman who arrived in Beijing’s southern Guangdong Province before the closings started.

“I am concerned, but I also feel that it is pointless to worry too much,” she added. “It is better to tackle it directly.”

“No reason to worry”

In a shopping area near Beijing’s Houhai Lake, where tourists buy street food and souvenirs, many restaurants were open on the first day of the spring festival.

The narrow streets were adorned with red lanterns and Chinese flags, while snacks such as smelly tofu and sugar-coated fruits were sold at food stalls.

But there were fewer people than usual, stressed Huo, a 63-year-old Beijing native who only offered his last name.

“There is definitely an impact (from the virus),” he said. “Look at how few people there are.”

When Huo was asked if he was worried about the virus, he remained casual.

“SARS was much worse in 2003,” he told AFP, referring to an outbreak that killed nearly 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong.

“I don’t have to wear a mask because everyone else does,” joked another man who had traveled from eastern Shandong Province.

“There is no need to worry,” he added.

Some tourists also felt they had no choice but to go through their travel plans to Beijing despite the closure and risk of infection.

In the upscale Taikoo Li shopping district, a 26-year-old woman said her hotel refused to refund her booking.

“Some people panic,” she told AFP, explaining that some friends were worried about getting infected even if they stayed at home.

“The mood is a little tense this year,” agreed another woman, a 47-year-old who named her last name as Zhang.

The situation in Beijing is not as serious as in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic that was quarantined on Thursday.

“People don’t really go to get together or make contacts – a lot has been canceled,” she told AFP in a muffled voice through a blue surgical mask. – AFP