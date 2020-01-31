Visa and Mastercard with benchmark years

divide

According to a Reuters report, analysts believe that both Visa and Mastercard have the potential to join technology giants like Apple and Amazon in the $ 1 trillion club.

Both companies saw an increase in their share prices, which was partly triggered by online purchases. Visa ranks 7th and Mastercard 11th in the S&P 500 benchmark index. Both companies’ inventories rose 50 percent last year.

If these profits continue, both companies will be worth over $ 1 trillion by 2023 and will bypass companies like Facebook and Berkshire Hathaway.

“Everything is on its rails,” said Sandy Villere, portfolio manager of the Villere Balanced Fund, a Visa shareholder. “You are literally in the middle of the banks, consumers and traders, and that was a really enviable place.”

At the close on Thursday (January 30), the market value of Visa was $ 449 billion and that of Mastercard was $ 324 billion. When these companies reach $ 1 trillion, they will join the e-commerce giant Amazon and other successful benchmark technology companies.

Microsoft and Visa have doubled their sales in the past half decade. Visa reached $ 23 billion and Mastercard $ 17 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of both companies also doubled.

In this week’s quarterly reporting, Visa missed the estimates slightly, but Mastercard surpassed them. Digital purchases are increasing worldwide and make up 43 percent of purchases without China. That’s a 28 percent increase about a decade ago, said Lisa Ellis, senior analyst at MoffettNathanson.

“We have at least five to ten years left to assert ourselves worldwide,” said Ellis.

According to Ellis, Visa has a 60 percent market share and Mastercard has 30 percent. American Express is 8.5 percent.

Both companies are listed in the S&P 500 in the area of ​​information technology. They were important in technology rallies.

Visa recently signed an agreement to purchase plaid for $ 5.3 billion, and Mastercard announced that it will acquire a majority stake in the Scandinavian payment group Nets for approximately $ 3.19 billion.

