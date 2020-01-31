Visa protocols 700 million Visa Direct transactions

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Visa’s first quarter results showed an acceleration in cross-border payments, while contactless payments continued to grow in the US and beyond.

The results showed earnings per share of $ 1.46 that were missed by a cent.

Net sales of $ 6.05 billion increased 10 percent year over year and were also below the $ 6.08 billion consensus.

The company announced that payment volumes increased 8 percent year over year to $ 2.3 trillion. However, at the conference call, management noted that volumes increased 10 percent without the impact of China and the UK.

The analysis of the payment volume resulted in a total volume of 1.3 trillion US dollars (plus 6 percent for constant US dollars). This is evident from the company’s additional documents. The charge was $ 1 trillion, an increase of 11 percent. The total number of transactions rose 10 percent to 54.8 trillion.

Cross-border volume growth increased 9 percent, accelerating previous quarters as this rate was 7 percent in each of the periods ending September and June last year. International transaction revenue increased 9 percent to $ 2 trillion.

The total number of cards increased by 1 percent, while processed transactions continued at 11 percent year-on-year in 2019 to 37.8 billion transactions.

In a conference call with analysts, CEO Alfred Kelly said after the results were released that vacation spending in the quarter was about as high as it was in the U.S. in previous years. Overall, e-commerce spending is three to four times that of non-e-commerce and now accounts for a third of all consumer spending, an increase of 2 percentage points over the previous year. Growth in travel and restaurant spending has slowed, Kelly said.

Credit growth was better than last year, and debit growth slowed slightly due to the temporary tax reform, which had positive effects on debit growth throughout the past year.

During the holidays, Kelly continued, “Brazil and Canada saw somewhat stronger growth than last year, while the UK saw growth similar to last year.

“We are expanding our core business in payment transactions in three ways,” said Kelly in the call: Through large customers and markets, with additional advances in emerging markets (with partnerships in wallets and FinTechs) and by reducing friction losses in payment transactions. He noted that the company had renewed its emission agreements with Capital One and with DKB, the largest emissions bank in Germany. grew in Latin America; and gained a foothold in Africa when mobile wallets gained ground. He also noted that the company had been selected for the Venmo-branded credit card.

Tap to pay

“We continue to see significant payout momentum in the card presentation environment,” said Kelly, referring to the growth in contactless payments. “We see this as the smoothest way to pay in person.” He said that one in three card presentation transactions that go through the Visa network is “tap to pay”, where that ratio was a quarter to a year ago.

Last year, Visa doubled the number of countries where contactless payments make up at least two-thirds of transactions. Local transport is still a key driver of adoption.

Kelly said click-to-pay was launched within eCommerce in October and more than 40 merchants introduced the new solution during Christmas. After the holiday season is over, the company has completed the migration of 5,500 US merchants to pay. The migration will be completed in the US in the coming months.

In addition, all 50 million consumers who were registered with Visa Checkout are automatically converted into click-to-pay payments. Tokens have been expanded to 107 countries since 2014. This corresponds to six billion transactions with tokens in 2019. Kelly added that there are more than 750 million tokens worldwide. Tokenization equals $ 1 trillion in transactions.

B2B too

Beyond C2B, says Kelly, the company is expanding its B2B business and has new business for virtual cards in Singapore and Hong Kong. According to Kelly, Visa Direct processed more than 700 million transactions for B2B and small businesses in the first quarter of 2020.

“We wanted to point to significant advances in cross-border B2B,” said Kelly, who highlighted his Transferwise pact and noted that MoneyGram has now gone live with Visa Direct-based international transfers.

He said that the recent acquisition of Plaid would add value in several ways, and said that “similar to (Visa), there is a usage-based revenue model. Pricing is based on pay-per-API calls. “

CFO Vasant Prabhu said that payment volumes in the US had increased by 10 percent by January 28, with credit increases 9 percent and charges 12 percent. Cross-border volume grew 8 percent on a constant dollar basis, partially impacting the Coronavirus related postponement of the Chinese New Year.

Regarding China, CEO Kelly said that it is “too early to know the coronavirus impact on results”. There can also be an impact since airplanes do not enter and exit China and employees also stay at home for e-commerce companies – especially those who collect and ship the goods.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

Despite consumer affinity for instant payments, many states and municipalities use traditional methods such as checks to pay out funds to consumers. In the new Payout report of the state and local governmentPYMNTS speaks to local government representatives in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why the reviews are ongoing and what is required to replace them.