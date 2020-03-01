visalia-home-catches-on-fire,-neighbors-imagine-household-was-unoccupied

-
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) — A hearth tore by means of a Visalia property Sunday morning.
Hearth crews responded to a home on Vassar around Walnut all around three a.m.
Several engines put in the morning hrs functioning to set out the flames.
Visalia hearth crews have not specified how significantly harm was performed to the residence or how lots of folks lived in the residence.
Various neighbors said they believe the residence was unoccupied mainly because it was up for sale.
We’ll have extra information on this house hearth in coming editions of Action News.
