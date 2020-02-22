[visalia-pd:-argument-above-stolen-residence-qualified-prospects-to-stabbing]

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) — Visalia Police has arrested 24-year-previous Marcelino Armenta in relationship to a stabbing.

Authorities responded to a contact in close proximity to N. Courtroom St. just right after eight: 45 a.m. Saturday early morning, wherever they uncovered Armenta getting detained by witnesses.

The two victims were despatched to the healthcare facility to be treated for insignificant accidents. They have presently been unveiled.

Officers say Armenta and the two victims all knew each and every other and that an argument over stolen assets led to the incident.

Armenta was booked at Tulare County Pre Demo on an Assault with a Deadly Weapon cost.

If anyone has data regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the Visalia Police Office at (559) 734-8116.