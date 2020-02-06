Visalia Ulta: 3 women filmed stealing thousands of dollars in makeup

VISALIA, California (KFSN) – Three women are seen inside an Ulta Beauty store in Visalia. Police say that a few minutes after entering the door, they left with stolen goods.

“People just can’t go into businesses and take without paying,” said police sergeant Visalia. Celestina Sanchez.

Sanchez says the theft occurred in the middle of the day on January 21.

She tells us that the scammers recovered $ 3,000 of Lancme products, and the employees only realized it when the suspects had been gone for a long time.

“It was after they realized there was a shortage of goods,” said Sanchez. “They had the opportunity to go back and examine the surveillance video, and it was then that they were able to locate the females hiding goods in the bags they had.”

Authorities say the three criminals are not the first to target this store.

At the start of the year, 18-year-old Bryanna Vallejo allegedly stole nearly $ 2,000 worth of goods. She is also accused of taking out a stun gun, lighting it and threatening employees before leaving.

Samantha Suarez says she is afraid to bring her four-year-old daughter to a store hit by thieves.

“I’m going to go there again now because I need my stuff, but I don’t know if I’m going to bring my daughter back,” said Sanchez.

Action News contacted Ulta for comments and received this statement:

“We are aware of this matter and fully cooperate with the Visalia authorities. We refer you to them for any questions regarding this investigation.”

Now the authorities are contacting you, hoping you can help them find these thieving makeup artists before they hit again.

Authorities do not believe the recent flights to Ulta are linked.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should contact the Visalia police.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.