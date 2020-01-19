Visa’s checkered FinTech game tops the news this week

divide

It’s the end of the working week and the PYMNTS Weekender is here to make sure you don’t miss anything with the latest payment and trade news. We deal intensively with real-time payments and news about Visa’s FinTech games with plaid and with the topic “Buy now, pay later” (BNPL).

Visa’s $ 5.3 billion FinTech game wrapped in plaid

Visa buys Plaid – a company dedicated to developing APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) that allow consumers to share their data with thousands of apps – for $ 5.3 billion. Al Kelly, CEO of Visa, said in a conference call with investors after the announcement that “Plaid opens up new market opportunities by significantly expanding Visa’s network capabilities.”

Visa Tap To Phone extends POS acceptance for retailers

The mobile point-of-sale landscape (mPOS) became more interesting on January 12 when Samsung presented its Galaxy XCover Pro, an enterprise-class smartphone with the Visa tap-to-phone app preinstalled. With Tap to Phone, sellers can make contactless payments with Android phones without the need for additional peripherals or devices.

Wells growth is reportedly hampered by old systems and technical failures

Wells Fargo is committed to renewing its technological approach to ensure that systems stay online, block cyber criminals, and satisfy regulators. Regulators have been closely monitoring the bank after the sham account incident in 2016, and reports have been issued that Wells Fargo has been unable to comply with due to outdated resources and methods.

Goldman launches mobile app for Marcus – three years later

The Goldman Sachs Group presented their long-awaited app last week, which is to be integrated into the financial giant’s digital bank Marcus. Loyal customers who wanted to use smartphones for financial transactions have reportedly been frustrated with the company’s lack of an app.

Who wins the Delivery Race restaurant?

Gastronomy is undergoing a radical change in digital reinvention as the role of the physical footprint is rethought and technology plays a key role in the success and end result, as do the products it produces and delivers.

New dates: 85 pct. Companies have real-time payments on their schedules – why?

PYMNTS ‘latest research suggests that real-time payment knowledge is widespread among U.S. companies. The majority of companies are very aware of real-time payments and are very interested in implementing the system.

Buy Now Pay Later Impact on Mobile Checkout Conversion

Mobile devices are becoming an increasingly important channel for retailers, which is much more difficult to support as space and consumer awareness shrink in this area. The growing number of consumers shopping on cell phones are sensitive to hiccups at the checkout, and this includes any frustration with their payment options. Adding Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions to mobile checkout could be a way that retailers can take advantage of to provide the convenience and flexibility that these customers already expect.

How AI helps marketplaces fight off-platform fraud

Sharing economy participants need to be sure that they are buying or selling goods to another trusted party, and it is up to the platforms that enable these connections to do so. For this reason, RV sharing platform RVshare uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to protect both tenants and owners of RVs, CEO Jon Gray said in a recent interview with PYMNTS.

Fed Study: Wholesale Payments at Risk from Bank Cyber ​​Attack

A report from the New York Federal Reserve has detailed the dangers of cyber attacks. The report was written by analysts Thomas M. Eisenbach, Anna Kovner and Michael Junho Lee and is officially entitled “Cyber ​​Risk and the US Financial System: A Pre-Mortem Analysis”.

App Annie: Mobile companies estimate 6 times that of companies without a mobile focus

Go mobile or go home – especially when it comes to finance and payment. This is a lesson from the release of The State of Mobile in 2020, App Annie’s latest and highly anticipated report. The report provides an overview of the mobile landscape of the past year and serves as a guide for upcoming attractions in this room.

Kohl’s CEO defends Amazon’s role in increasing traffic and revenue

How good is Amazon as a friend for other retailers? That is the question that has prevailed in recent days due to the not-so-excellent Christmas sales at Kohls. When you ask Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass about the relationship, you get an optimistic view.

New technology combined to make grocery shopping more innovative

Retail food battles are heating up, and that’s an inspiration for innovation and could lead to even more disruption. Some of it was seen earlier this week at the NRF retail show in New York.

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.

