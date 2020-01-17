Vision of 2020 Bears: The WR Corps should actually be in the best order next season National sport

The bears are not in bad condition by far. In fact, if Anthony Miller makes a full recovery from his second off-season surgery on his left shoulder and continues right where he left off this season, he will, along with Allen Robinson, give the bears a legitimate double victory at the position for for the first time since Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery were last together and healthy.

Taylor Gabriel has proven that he can be a valuable No. 3 if he is healthy, and despite a much slower than expected Riley Ridley rookie campaign, there is still good reason to hope that he will be somewhere between the No. 2 and No. 4 fits the WR pecking order, while Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson are available as dangerous and special weapons either in the slot or widely divided.

Javon Wims’ potential for 2019 was optimistic, but after a good trade fair season, he seemed to be waning if he could take his chances over the course of the season.

This is unlikely to be an emergency in the off-season, but don’t be surprised if the bears use a day 3 tip for one or two potential high-speed burning customers.

2019 fact: A full season away from ACL surgery, although he wasn’t bad in 2018 when recovery and a couple of excruciating injuries restricted him to 55-754-4. Robinson increased its production by over 35 percent and almost doubled its catches. Finishing 98-1,147-7. He increased his previous single-season record by 18 catches and reached the second 1000-yard season of his career.

While Miller dropped from 7 TD catches in 18 to two last season, he also increased his rookie numbers in catches and yards significantly.

Unfortunately, injuries halved Gabriel’s playing time and production, and it appeared that Cohen and Patterson were used in receiver sets much less than they could have been.

Ridley’s six catches for 69 yards, all coming at the end of the year, raised as many questions as they answered, but they were almost entirely due to lack of playtime and not bad play.

The question: Why couldn’t Ridley come on the field anymore, especially if Gabriel was missing all the time?

Cap-commitment: With 14.26 percent of their total capitalization for wideouts per Spotrac, the bears have the fourth largest capitalization investment by the NFL in this position.

That and his problems that remained on the field last season are the reason why many believe that Gabriel could be a cap victim. That probability seemed more certain before Miller injured his shoulder again in the final game of the season and some concerns about him made it back to 100 percent.

Gabriel’s $ 6.5 million cap hit accounts for 20 percent of the total bear dollars invested in recipients. His release, which is aimed at speed in later rounds, and the purchase of younger, cheaper, less experienced passport holders with similar speed in the free agency is a clear possibility.

Robinson is entering the last year of his contract with a $ 15 million cap hit, and the bears would love to extend it and tie their top pass catcher while at the same time covering the cap costs of signing a new one Lower contract.

Low season need (1 highest, 5 lowest): The need for the bears here is 3.5 or 4, but that could change during the off-season and they can better see where Miller is recovering.

Again, more speed always helps, a lesson Matt Nagy learned in Kansas City, but it doesn’t have to be expensive or at the top of the shopping list, and if they don’t move on from Gabriel the Bears, they could pet here.

Available prospects to look at: Philip Dorsett may be a free agent of interest to the bears. The former first division club has it all, is only 27 years old and after the positive experiences with the takeover of Cordarrelle Patterson from New England this season, Dorsett would make sense if they moved away from Gabriel.

K. J. Hill from Ohio Street, Aaron Fuller from Washington, JD Spielman from Nebraska, James Proche from SMU, Van Jefferson from Florida and Charleston Rambo from Oklahoma are some possible draft types for the third day that will be kept in mind over the next few months become.

