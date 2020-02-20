[Visit a piece of London in Arizona]

As children we sang the very well-recognized song “London Bridge is Slipping Down.” Of program, the bridge did not fall down, but in 1962 the 131-calendar year-old bridge was sinking into the Thames River as it was not in a position to deal with the maximize in traffic of the fashionable day.The bridge was torn down and moved, not to a further location in England but to, of all spots, the foothills of the Sonoran mountains in a lowland desert place acknowledged as Lake Havasu Town, Arizona. These days the bridge spans the […]