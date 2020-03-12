Visiting a clinic or self-isolating? What to do when you suspect coronavirus symptoms – News from India

With cases of coronavirus on the rise worldwide, there are a number of questions about what to do if an individual thinks that he or she is experiencing a symptom of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that there is no need for all individuals to be screened for coronavirus because the level of community transmission in the country does not currently exist.

Main factor: travel history, contact with infected individuals

A person should report immediately if he or she has recently traveled to any focal point of a coronavirus such as China, Italy, Iran, or Japan, or has been in close contact with anyone tested for a positive virus. The government says it is mandatory for such individuals to declare their travel or contact history with the infected person and be screened to avoid further spread of the virus.

Who needs to be tested, who doesn’t?

In its statement on the Covid-19 Testing Strategy, the Ministry of Health stated that not all individuals need to be screened for coronavirus.

According to the ministry, the Covid-19 community transfer has not currently undergone in the country, so “not all individuals need to be screened.”

“The disease primarily occurs in individuals who have a history of travel to the affected countries or close contacts of positive cases,” the statement said.

Those with a history of travel to any of the coronavirus-affected nations or individuals who have been in close contact with those affected by the virus should remain under quarantine for 14 days and be tested for infection.

In addition, “all individuals evacuated and quarantined from Wuhan, China and Diamond Princess, Japan should be tested for a new coronavirus,” the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) said in a statement.

symptoms

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, cough, tightness in the chest, runny nose, headache, feeling sick, pneumonia, kidney failure. However, these symptoms must be considered in conjunction with the individual’s travel history and contact with any infected person.

Should I enter any clinic?

Queues at hospitals or clinics can expose people to other viruses or provide a chance for others to become infected. Therefore, it is best to report coronavirus at certain hospitals such as RML Hospital in Delhi or call the government-provided emergency number.

“About 50 percent of those who come with flu symptoms would otherwise not bother to visit the clinic if there was no fear of Covid-19,” said Dr. Rommel Tickoo, senior consultant (internal medicine) at Max Saket, Delhi.

“If it is flu, it will cure itself. Those who suspect Covid-19 should stay home and call their helpline number, because if they come to the hospital, they will forward it to others. If they do not have it, they can pick it up from the hospital other infections, ”said Dr. Tickoo, adding that to those with a history of travel, he would recommend RML or Safdarjung Hospital to any of the high-risk countries.

Ask for help

As mentioned earlier, those who show symptoms of coronavirus after returning from an international trip or having been in close contact with any of the infected individuals should check in with the nearest designated hospital for a coronavirus examination or call the emergency number they received from the central government and the respective state government.

Self-isolation

For those who have not recently traveled abroad or had no contact if anyone infected with coronavirus but suffering from cough and flu symptoms, the health ministry advises them to stay home and monitor their symptoms. In case they are not feeling better, they must check in at the nearest designated center or call the Covid-19 helpline number.

Self-isolation is required at least 14 days after returning from any coronavirus focus.

Precautions

To keep the virus stocked, good hygiene practices such as proper and regular washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose with elbow or tissue, while sneezing or coughing, and disposal of tissue in a closed bin should be followed. Keep a distance with everyone who sneezes or coughs.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 60. The virus has infected over 100,000 worldwide with over 4,000 killed.

